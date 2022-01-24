Vincent "Ben" C. Bermudes, of Chalan Pago, died Jan. 3 at the age of 62. Nightly rosary is being said at the Bermudes residence in Chalan Pago at 7 p.m. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

