Vincent Cruz Benavente, also known as “Vince/Ben,” familian Bruno, of Pågat, Mangilao, died on Jan. 17 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon on Feb. 9 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

