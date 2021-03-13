Vincent Cruz Santos, of Tamuning, died March 8. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning: 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 8 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

