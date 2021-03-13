Vincent Cruz Santos, of Tamuning, died March 8. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning: 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 8 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Congresswoman who thought Guam not part of US will get island cookies
- Road to Recovery: 'Trying to fit in' with the wrong crowd
- Dealer admits selling meth in hotel room
- $694K in stimulus checks mailed
- Undercover drug purchase leads to arrest
- Man charged with child abuse after being caught on camera
- Air Force mission returns airman to his roots
- Georgia representative lumps Guam into foreign countries undeserving of federal aid
- Update: GPD investigates Dededo crash; one man dead, another in critical condition at hospital
- FEMA provides $3.2M to cover quarantine hotel costs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
While we on Guam don't care much that unfounded conspiracy promoter Marjorie Taylor Greene, a freshman congresswoman from Georgia, is clueless… Read more
- Fran Hezel
This year – in fact, this week – marks one century of Jesuit work in Micronesia. This is more significant in our neighboring islands than here… Read more
- Most Rev. Michael J. Byrnes
Editor's note: The archbishop’s signature is affixed to the pdf version of this pastoral letter which has been disseminated widely and is also… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In