Vincent “Centi Boy"/"Bubba” David Camacho, of Yona, passed away April 20 at the age of 25. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. April 28 at the family’s residence, As Vicente Camacho Rd, Pulantat Yona, excluding Friday. Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

