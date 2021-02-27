Vincent "Vince" Gregory Perez Arriola, of Yigo, died Jan. 29 at the age of 51. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning, at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 4:30 p.m. on weekends. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
