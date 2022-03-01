Vincent "Vince" John Aguon Cruz, of Santa Rita/Humåtak, died Feb. 25 at the age of 41. Last respects will be from 1 to 3 p.m. March 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Private cremation will follow.
