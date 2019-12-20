Vincent Joseph Baza Pangelinan, also known as “VJ/Vince/White Leg,” of Dededo, died on Dec. 18 at the age of 26. Mass of Intention and rosary is being offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo as follows: 6 p.m. rosary, 7 p.m. Mass on Dec. 21; 6 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. rosary on Dec. 22; 6 p.m. rosary, 6:30 p.m. Mass on Dec. 23; 4:30 p.m. rosary, 6:30 p.m. Mass on Dec. 24; 12:30 p.m. rosary, 6:30 p.m. Mass on Dec. 25; 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. rosary on Dec. 26. Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. Dec. 30 at the Yigo church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills.
