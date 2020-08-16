Vincent "Ben" Pangelinan Bamba, familian Kadi, of Pågat, Mangilao, died Aug. 12 at the age of 60. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries