Vincent “Vince” Paul Toves Santos, familian Bajesta Yan Sogue, died May 31. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 22 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic  Church in Mongmong. Private family cremation will follow.

Tags

Load entries