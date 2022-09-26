Vincent “PeeWee” Peter Mesa Balajadia, Familian Piyu, of Camp Witek, Yona died September 24 at the age 59. Mass of Intention is offered at 6:30 p.m. from Monday-Friday (No Mass Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona, ending on October 2. Funeral will be held on October 6, 2022. Details will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries