Vincent “PeeWee” Peter Mesa Balajadia, familian Piyu, of Camp Witek, Yona, died Sept. 24 at the age 59. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona, ending Oct. 2. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Father Duenas Chapel in Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills, Yona.

