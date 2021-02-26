Vincent Peter Pangelinan, also known as "Vince," familian Bolis/Bokonggo, of Yigo, died Feb. 21 at the age of 45. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 3 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

