Vincent "Vince" Raymond Quinata Castro, of Talofofo, died on Dec. 10 at the age of 51. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. on Dec. 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

