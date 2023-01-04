Vincent “Vince"/ "Ben"/ "Radar” Thomas Quichocho Pereda, familian “Donne"/"Songsong”, of Sinajana, died Dec. 28 at the age of 72. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Jan. 6, at 5 p.m. Jan. 7; at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 8, at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 and 10 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Rosary to follow mass. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. - noon Jan. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

