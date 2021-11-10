Vincent "Vincent Boy" Uncangco Blas II, formerly of Chalan Pago, resided in Las Vegas, Nevada died on Nov. 2 at the age of 41. Mass of Intention at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago: 5 p.m. Monday - Friday; no Mass on Thursday; 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. on Sunday. Rosary is being held at 7 p.m. via Zoom Rosary Meeting ID: 471 599 4266 Passcode: vinnyboy. Rosary will end on the ninth night, Nov. 11. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

