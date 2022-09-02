Violet Aurora Aguon Ige Gange, of Yona, died on August 4 at the age of 2 years, 8 months, and 8 days. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. September 10 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Cremation will follow immediately after.

