Violeta "Violy" Aquino Yabut, of Dededo, died Jan. 31 at the age of 82. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

