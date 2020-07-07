Virgilio J. Velo, of Dededo, died on July 5 at the age of 52. Nightly rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at 187 Conchita Lane, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid at 9 a.m. July 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 2 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Chapel and Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
