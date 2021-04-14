Virgilio Padilla Leuterio

Virgilio Padilla Leuterio

Virgilio Padilla Leuterio, of Yigo, died on March 24 at the age of 62. Rosary is being prayed daily at 6 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, April 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of a Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment Services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries