Virginia "Virgie" A. Cagungun, of Dededo, passed away June 25 at the age of 71. Mass followed by Rosary will be said on 6 p.m. weekdays a the lower level, and weekends at 5 p.m. until July 4 at the upper level of Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. July 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at the lower level of Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

