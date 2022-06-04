Virginia “Belang" Castro Eustaquio Balajadia, familian Eron/Cinda, of Yona, died June 1 at the age of 95. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday) at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. June 15 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

