Virginia Cepeda Guzman, fondly known as “Nang," familian Cocora, of Radio Barrigada, died June 3 at the age of 95. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 31 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

