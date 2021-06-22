Virginia "Gin" Rose Camacho Peredo, of Dededo, died on June 6 at the age of 39. Mass is offered at the Santa Bernadita Church in Agafa Gumas in Yigo as follows: 5:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 6 p.m. on Saturdays; 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sundays. Rosary is prayed at 7:30 p.m. daily at 136 Kayon Dalalai NCS Dededo. Family viewing will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on June 25 at Ada's Mortuary. Funeral services will be June 28: Mass at 9 a.m. at Santa Bernadita Church. Public viewing at Ada's Mortuary from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tags

Load entries