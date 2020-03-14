Virginia Sablan Vasapolli, known as “Faye," of Talofofo, died March 11 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is offered at 7 p.m. at San Miguel Church in Talofofo: 7 p.m. Mass Monday-Wednesday and Friday; no Mass on Thursday; 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 8 a.m. on Sunday. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries