Virginia “Miss Virgie” Taimanglo Fejeran Tainatongo, died on May 18 at the age of 70. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Church (lower level), in Dededo: 6 p.m. weekdays; 5 p.m. weekends. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Santa Barbara Church (upper level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

