Vivian Atalig Taimanglo, also known as “Vee," familian Chobic/Cabesa/Cortes, of Dededo, and formerly of Maina, died May 11 at the age of 53. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo: weeknights at 6 p.m. (lower level); and weekends at 5 p.m. (upper level). Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. June 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

