Vivian Cepeda Perez, familian “Orong” / “Mi’hu” of Chalan Pago, and originally of Agat, died on Oct. 6, at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang – Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

