Vivian June Remotigue, also known as “Viv,” of Dededo, and formerly of Inalåhan, died May 31 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. June 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

