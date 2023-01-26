Vivian “Viv” M. Castro, of Mongmong, died Jan. 23 at the age of 70. Mass of intention is being held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church, Mongmong. Last respects will be from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church, Mongmong. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

