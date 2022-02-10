Vivian Perez Cruz, familian Supiano/Manga, of Malojloj, died Jan. 31 at the age of 57. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Inalåhan Cemetery.
