Wade Roberto, of Dededo, died recently. Rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. until Feb. 3 at 149 Mabolo Drive, Fern Terrace, NCS, Dededo and via Zoom (Meeting ID: 825 5484 5513. Passcode: WadeR). Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa Gumas, Yigo. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

