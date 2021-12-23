Walter “Walt/Wally/Wal Wal” C.Q. Santos, of Dededo, died on Dec. 19 at the age of 49. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. daily at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 13, 2022 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

