Walter “Walt/Wally/Wal Wal” C.Q. Santos, of Dededo, died Dec. 19, 2021, at the age of 49. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. daily at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

