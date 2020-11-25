Warren Lanzanas Villegas, also known as “AMPA,” of Tamuning, died Nov. 20 at the age of 58. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. For safety reasons, COVID-19 guidelines are to be practiced, the use of face masks and social distancing is to be followed. Livestream will be available on the Ada’s Mortuary website.

Tags

Load entries