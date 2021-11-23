Wayne Mafnas Apuron, familian Chichi/Buko, of Ordot, died Nov. 15 at the age of 50. Last respects will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at Ada’s Mortuary. Cremation services will follow.
