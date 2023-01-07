Wayne Schwartz, of Dededo, died Jan. 2 at the age of 51. Memorial service will be held from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private cremation service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of stopping woman from leaving New Year's party
- GFD: Woman overturns car, has minor injuries
- Suspect accused of shooting son on New Year's Eve
- Shooting suspect turns himself in
- Notable additions and court cases
- Moylan announces initial hire
- More suspected in DOC assault
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Anigua
- GDOE loses, hires superintendent
- Complaint: Hågat shooting suspect 'was happy' victim died
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
Life is Dulce
- Dulce Amor Imbo
A new year often beckons transformation. A new me, a clean slate. Of course, you don’t have to transform every new year, nor do you have to wa… Read moreHappiness is in your hands
- David Sablan
Life is a gift from God. We should nurture and cherish it and live it to its fullest in accordance with God’s laws. Read moreLife is a gift from God
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In