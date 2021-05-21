Wilfred Capao-An Arengo, known as “Wille/Will/Uncle Willie," of Santa Rita, died May 4 at the age of 70. Last respects will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 29 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Wilfred will be laid to rest in Iloilo, Philippines.

