William "Bill" Aguero Baza, of Yona, died on March 6 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 7 a.m. daily at St. Francis Church in Yona. Rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. daily at 203 Beatrice Baza Road, Yona. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date.

