William Anthony Meno Perez, known as “Uncle Bill," familian Robat, of Tamuning, died May 20 at the age of 79. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 3 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

