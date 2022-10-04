William Concepcion Fejeran

William “Bill” Concepcion Fejeran, familian “Dingo”, of Agana Heights, died September 26 at the age of 76. Mass will begin at 6 p.m. October 4 and Rosary will be held at Our Lady Blessed Church in Agana Heights; Dinner follows at Family Residence #250 Joseph Cruz Ave., Agana Heights. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11:30 a.m. October 19 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park Cemetery in Leyang, Barrigada.

