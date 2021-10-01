William Cruz Mesa, familian “Koho” of Yona, died Sept. 9 at the age of 94. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona: 7 a.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 5 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

