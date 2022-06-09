William “B-Boy” David Baza Castro, of Sinajana, died June 4 at the age of 49. Mass of Intention and rosary is being said at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 8 - 10 a.m. June 17 at 271 Chalan Canton Tutujan in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigad

