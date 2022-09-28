William Duenas Cruz, of Mangilao, died September 25 at the age of 81. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. (via Zoom), & Daily Masses at 6 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao (No Mass on Thursdays). Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - noon October 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

