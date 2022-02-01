William “Bill” J. Haun, of Yigo, died Jan. 26 at the age of 84. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

