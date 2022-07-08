William "Bill" Joseph Libby, familian Mora, of Talo'fo'fo' and formerly of Piti, died July 3 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, followed by rosary, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon July 22 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

