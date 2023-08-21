William Mason "Mason"/"Tum Tum" Padrones, of Mangilao, passed away Aug. 9 at the age of 2. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.  Aug. 28 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

