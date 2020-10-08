Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- $4M in tax refunds for February filers
- Complaint: Man caught with mistress threatens to shoot family
- Woman allegedly threatens to stab daughter
- Yona native in quarantine who lost her mom: Public Health had no urgency, no compassion
- Homeless father makes plea for son's safe return
- Man accused of molesting 11-year-old girl
- 60 GMH staffers contracted COVID
- Netflix's Operation Christmas Drop, to be released globally Nov. 5, features Guam setting
- 1,580 tax refunds released
- Police say 7-year-old boy has been located
Images
Videos
The Department of Public Health and Social Services is still not disclosing the names of establishments where COVID-19 clusters are found. Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
We live on such a beautiful island and generally speaking the roadside maintainers from Public Works and the respective mayors’ offices genera… Read more
- Dr. Ramel Carlos
Science and politics have often been at odds in the United States. This ongoing battle has never been as intense as it is now. Typically, the … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In