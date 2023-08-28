William "Bill" Sablan Wusstig, of Yigo, passed away July 12 at the age of 73. Mass of Intentions is being prayed at 6 p.m. nightly until Sept. 5 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

