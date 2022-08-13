William “Jones” San Nicolas Jones, of Talo'fo'fo', died June 26 at the age of 86. Last respects will be held from 9 am.-noon Aug. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo'. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

