William “Jones” San Nicolas Jones, of Talo'fo'fo', died June 26 at the age of 86. Last respects will be from 9 am. to noon Aug. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo'. Interment to follow at Guam Veteran’s cemetery in Piti.
